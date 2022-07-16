Disposable Syringes and Needles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A syringe is a simple reciprocating pump consisting of a plunger (though in modern syringes, it is actually a piston) that fits tightly within a cylindrical tube called a barrel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Syringes and Needles in global, including the following market information:
Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disposable Syringes and Needles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Syringes and Needles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Syringes and Needles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Syringes and Needles include BD, Terumo, WEGO, Nipro, Cardinal Health, B.Braun, KDL, Smiths Medical and QIAO PAI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disposable Syringes and Needles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional Syringes and Needles
Safety Syringes and Needles
Prefilled Syringes and Needles
Others
Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals and Clinics
Home Use
Others
Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disposable Syringes and Needles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disposable Syringes and Needles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disposable Syringes and Needles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disposable Syringes and Needles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BD
Terumo
WEGO
Nipro
Cardinal Health
B.Braun
KDL
Smiths Medical
QIAO PAI
Fresenius Kabi AG
HMD
Retractable Technologies
DOUBLE-DOVE
Jiangsu Zheng Kang Medical Apparatus
Jichun
SHU GUANG JIAN SHI
Feel Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Syringes and Needles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Syringes and Needles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Syringes and Needles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Syringes and Needles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Syringes and Needles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Syringes and
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
2022 Global Disposable Sterile Syringes and Needles Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global Disposable Syringes and Needles Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Disposable Sterile Syringes and Needles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Disposable Sterile Syringes and Needles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028