DC Distribution Networks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of DC Distribution Networks in Global, including the following market information:
Global DC Distribution Networks Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global DC Distribution Networks market was valued at 2983.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3291.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
we surveyed the DC Distribution Networks companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DC Distribution Networks Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global DC Distribution Networks Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
High Voltage
China DC Distribution Networks Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China DC Distribution Networks Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Commercial Building Subsystems
Telecom/Village Power Systems
Electric Vehicle Charging Systems
LED Lighting Anchors
Military Applications
Other
Global DC Distribution Networks Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global DC Distribution Networks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total DC Distribution Networks Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total DC Distribution Networks Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ABB Ltd.
Siemens AG.
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Mobisol
ZBB Energy
Emerson Network Power
Philips Lighting
Pareto Energy
Pika Energy, Inc.
Nextek Power Systems, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DC Distribution Networks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DC Distribution Networks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DC Distribution Networks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DC Distribution Networks Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global DC Distribution Networks Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DC Distribution Networks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DC Distribution Networks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DC Distribution Networks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 DC Distribution Networks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies DC Distribution Networks Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DC Distribution Networks Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 DC Distribution Networks Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DC Distribution Networks Companies
