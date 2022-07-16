Global Synchrophasor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Synchrophasor market was valued at 204.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 24.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, ABB, Siemens Energy and Beijing Sifang Automation captured the Top 4 revenue share spots in the Synchrophasor market in 2019. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories dominated with 16.19% revenue share, followed by ABB with 15.68%, Siemens Energy with 11.41% and Beijing Sifang Automation with 10.71%.

