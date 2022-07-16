Smart Gas Meter Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

Governments around the world are implementing policies to promote renewable energy sources and smart metering solutions to decrease and keep a track on overall energy consumption. Owing to increased government spending and digitalization of energy sector market for smart metering solutions including smart gas meter is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming few years. Data collected by smart gas meter is used to monitor the behavior of residential consumers. According to US EIA and European Union, continuous tracking of utility consumption by smart gas meters can expose other information about residential consumers, such as the use of household appliances and house-work activities. Furthermore, Smart gas meters can also be used as an infrastructure for mass surveillance. In August 2020, Apator SA's subsidiary Apator Metrix SA and George Wilson Industries Ltd. Partnered with Flonidan A/S (Denmark) to supply gas meters for the UK market for the period 2020-2025. Further, in the same year, Landis+Gyr partnered with Hongkong Electric Co., Ltd. (HK Electric) to offer AMI to support Hong Kong's transformation into a smart city. Under the contract the company would deploy Landis+Gyr's Gridstream solution platform comprising Landis+Gyr smart meters, communications infrastructure, head-end system, and meter data management system.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst technology, Automated Meter Reading (AMR) segment dominated the market in 2020.”

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/smart-gas-meter-marketcurrent-forecast-market-2021-2027-595

Based on technology the global smart meter market is bifurcated into Automated Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). Currently, Automated Meter Reading (AMR) segment dominate the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

“Amongst type, Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter segment dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on type the global smart meter market is segmented into Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter and Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter. In 2020, Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter segment dominated the market. Demand for Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter is expected to increase to cater to the increasing demand for gas among residential and commercial sector and to provide gas supply with high reliability.

“Amongst Component, Hardware segment generated highest revenue in 2020.”

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into Hardware and software component. Hardware segment dominated the market in 2020. Increasing demand for precise gas meter is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, smart gas meter manufactures are focusing more on reducing the hardware component with high level of system integration and simplifying design, this would further accelerate the market growth.

“Amongst End-user, residential sector deployed maximum number of Smart Gas meter in 2020.”

Based on end-user the market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. Currently residential segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the analyzed period. Developing countries in the North America and European region are deploying smart gas meter on large scale in the households, this would further drive the market for residential smart gas meter.

“Asia-Pacific represents as the largest markets in the Global Smart Gas Meter Market.”

For a better understanding of the market adoption, report provide detailed analysis for major region and countries including North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. North America dominated the market in 2020, owing to large scale adoption and deployment of smart metering solutions in countries such as US and Canada. Some of the major players operating in the market include Landis+Gyr, Itron, Honeywell International, Apator Group, Diehl Metering, Elster Group, Southern California, DTE Energy, American Gas Association, Badger Meter.

Reasons to buy this report:

? The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

? The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

? The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

? Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends, and opportunities prevailing in the industry

? The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

? Deep dive country level analysis of the industry

Customization Options:

The Global Smart Gas Meter Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/smart-gas-meter-marketcurrent-forecast-market-2021-2027-595

Table of content

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Limitation

1.3. Stake Holders

1.4. Currency Used in Report

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION

2.1. Research Methodology for the Global Smart Gas Meter Market

2.1.1. Main Objective of the Global Smart Gas Meter Market

3 MARKET SYNOPSIS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 GLOBAL SMART GAS METER MARKET AMID COVID-19

6 GLOBAL SMART GAS METER MARKET REVENUE (USD BN), 2019-2027F

7 MARKET INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY

7.1. Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

7.2. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY TYPE

8.1. Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter

8.2. Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter

9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY COMPONENT

9.1. Hardware

9.2. Software

10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY END-USERS

10.1. Residential

10.2. Commercial

10.3. Industrial

11 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION

11.1. North America Smart Gas Meter Market

11.1.1. United States

11.1.2. Canada

11.1.3. Rest of North America

11.2. Europe Smart Gas Meter Market

11.2.1. Germany

11.2.2. United Kingdom

11.2.3. France

11.2.4. Italy

11.2.5. Spain

11.2.6. Rest of Europe

11.3. Asia Pacific Smart Gas Meter Market

11.3.1. China

11.3.2. Japan

11.3.3. India

11.3.4. South Korea

11.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4. Rest of World Smart Gas Meter Market

12 SMART GAS METER MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1. Market Drivers

12.2. Market Challenges

12.3. Impact Analysis

13 SMART GAS METER MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

14 SMART GAS METER MARKET TRENDS

15 LEG

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/smart-gas-meter-marketcurrent-forecast-market-2021-2027-595

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

2022 Global Smart Heat Meter Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022 Global Smart Wireless Propane Tank Meter Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Smart Meter Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Smart Water Meter Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

