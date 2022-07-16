Renewable Drones Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

Renewable Drones Market is expected to exceed the market valuation of more than US$ XX billion in 2027 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Drones are one of the most developed robotics technologies, that is being used in the renewable energy sector. Drones can be used to inspect solar and wind farms, de-icing, and cleaning the turbine blades. Drones can carry high resolution, thermal and infrared cameras that can be used to collect images and videos of the solar and wind farms. Wind turbine inspections have been boosted with the use of drones. During the manual inspections, someone had to hang by a rope to inspect the turbines, which could be time consuming as well as unsafe. With the help of drones this process can be eliminated and turbines can be inspected and fixed very quickly and safely.

The key reasons for this are that data can be collected almost 50 times faster with the help of drones. Solar farms are large parks and so manual check takes a long amount of time, whereas with the help of drones equipped with an appropriate thermal camera the detection can be made much faster. For example, usually wind turbines are inspected manually either by climbing or hanging down by a rope, which apart from being unsafe is also time consuming. With the help of drones this can be changes and data can be collected much more efficiently and in much less time. With the help of a drone 1 wind turbine (with 3 blades) can be inspected in 40 minutes. With the help of drones, solar and wind farm inspections are more accurate, faster, and more economical. This is expected to boost the renewable drones market in the coming times.

DJI Enterprise, Terra Drone, AgEagle Aerial Systems, DroneDeploy, Parrot Group, ABJ Drones, DRONE VOLT Group, Airpix, Sitemark, Skylark Drones are some of the prominent players operating in the Renewable Drones market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate customers with hi-tech and innovative products/technologies.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Type, Multirotor segment holds the major share”

Based on type, the renewable drones market is segmented into Multirotor and Fixed Wing. Amongst type, the multirotor segment of the renewable drones market was valued at US$ XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ XX billion by 2027 and is growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027. Multirotor drones have various advantaged over fixed rotor drones like performing vertical takeoffs and landings. They do not need much space to take flight, can maneuver around objects and can hover mid-flight, which allows for easy inspection, modeling, and mapping. Wind turbine inspection costs can minimize by 40% with the help of drones.

“Amongst Solution, End-to-End Solutions segment holds the major share”

Based on solution, the renewable drones market is segmented into End-to-end solution and Point solution. Amongst solution, XX accounted for a market valuation of US$ XX billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of XX% over the analyzed period. End-to-end solutions includes everything from data analysis, accessories, reports etc. for the client such that nothing must be supplied from the outside. These solutions include supplying customers with drone pilots, drones, engineers, data management, software, analytics, processing, consulting, and advisory services.

“Amongst End-User, Solar segment holds the major share”

Based on end-user, the renewable drones market is segmented into solar and wind. The solar segment is further sub segmented into Solar PV and Solar CSP. The solar segment generated revenue of US$ XX billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ XX billion by 2027F. Solar farms are growing at a tremendous rate around the world as the solar cell technology is becoming more efficient and governments are realizing the potential of solar energy.

“Asia Pacific represents one of the largest markets of Renewable Drones market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Renewable Drones market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (the U.S, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market and grabbed around XX% market share owing to increasing adoption of renewable energy across the world.

Table of content

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Objective of the Study

1.3. Limitation

1.4. Stake Holders

1.5. Currency Used in Report

1.6. Scope of the Renewable Drones Market Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION

2.1. Research Methodology for the Renewable Drones Market

2.1.1. Main Objective of the Renewable Drones Market

3 MARKET SYNOPSIS (INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE)

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 RENEWABLE DRONES MARKET REVENUE, 2021-2027F

6 MARKET INSIGHTS BY TYPE

6.1. Multirotor

6.2. Fixed wing

7 MARKET INSIGHTS BY SOLUTION

7.1. End-to-End Solution

7.2. Point Solution

8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY END-USER

8.1. Solar

8.1.1. Solar PV

8.1.2. Solar CSP

8.2. Wind

9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION

9.1. NORTH AMERICA RENEWABLE DRONES MARKET

9.1.1. United States

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Rest of North America

9.2. EUROPE RENEWABLE DRONES MARKET

9.2.1. United Kingdom

9.2.2. Germany

9.2.3. France

9.2.4. Spain

9.2.5. Italy

9.2.6. Rest of Europe

9.3. ASIA-PACIFIC RENEWABLE DRONES MARKET

9.3.1. China

9.3.2. Japan

9.3.3. India

9.3.4. Australia

9.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4. REST OF THE WORLD RENEWABLE DRONES MARKET

10 RENEWABLE DRONES MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

10.3. Impact Analysis

10.4. Opportunity

11 RENEWABLE DRONES MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

12 RENEWABLE DRONES MARKET TRENDS

13 DEMAND AND SUPPLY SIDE ANALYSIS

13.1. Demand Side Analysis

13.2. Supply Side Analysis

13.2.1. Top Product

