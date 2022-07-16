Virtual Power Plant Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

Virtual Power Plant Market is expected to exceed the market valuation of more than US$ XX billion in 2027 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Renewable Energy is penetrating the market and thus more and more consumers are adopting the distributed energy resources (DER). Electricity providers are adopting virtual power plants (VPPs) which help balance renewable generation variability and supply grid resources. VPPs or VPSs are also known as “the internet of energy”. With the help of VPP, elements from all the different renewable sources can be accumulated at one single central control center i.e., VPP. Currently, the biggest VPP is running in Europe by the Norwegian company Statkraft, and the plant is based in Germany. The output generated by this VPP is over 10,000 MW coming from around 1,400 independent power producers. This includes 1,300 wind farms, 100 solar units as well as bioenergy and hydropower generators.

Key factors influencing the market growth are increasing energy demand in emerging countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia. Due to this they are facing demand-supply issues owing to economic growth and urbanization in the regions. Additionally, with the government policies world over promoting the use of renewable sources, there is an increasing demand for renewable energy as well. For example, in South Korea in 2018 the renewable energy share accounted for only 8% of the total power generated. The South Korean government recently issued a policy to increase the renewable energy mix to 20% by the end of next decade. All countries experimenting with their needs in renewable energy are promoting the use of Virtual power plants as well for the easy transmission of this energy.

Next Kraftwerke, EnerNOC, Schneider Electric, AGL Energy, Flexitricity, Siemens, Cummins, GE, ABB, and Comverge are some of the prominent players operating in the Virtual Power Plant market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate customers with hi-tech and innovative products/technologies.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Technology, Demand Response segment holds the major share”

Based on technology, the virtual power plants market is segmented into Distribution Generation, Demand Response, and Mixed Asset. Amongst technology, the demand response segment of the virtual power plants market was valued at US$ XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ XX billion by 2027 and is growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027. This is due to modernization of grids with the VPP industry which is expected to lead to its increased demand. By a demand response program, we mean that a VPP can be made of multiple units of a single type or multiple types of assets.

“Amongst End-User, Industrial Segment holds the major share”

Based on end-user, the virtual power plant market is segmented into Commercial, Industrial, and Residential. Amongst end-user, industrial segment accounted for a market valuation of US$ XX billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of XX% over the analyzed period. There is a growth in small and medium sized VPPs in the industrial sector. VPPs are suitable for industrial application due to their ability to provide high reliability and energy efficiency during peak load time periods.

“Asia Pacific represents one of the largest markets of Virtual Power Plant market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Virtual Power Plant market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (the U.S, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market and grabbed around XX% market share owing to rapid industrialization & increasing adoption of renewable energy across the region.

