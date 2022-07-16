Floating Wind Turbine Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

Global Floating Wind Turbine Market was valued at US$ xx billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ xx billion by 2027 displaying a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Floating wind turbines are equipped with floating platforms to support the entire turbine structure & is effective anywhere in deep water where depth is more than 60 meters. The adoption of floating wind power is expected to rise owing to its operational advantages over the fixed structure installations of wind farms. Floating offshore wind projects have lower foundation requirements and deliver a higher energy yield. Floating wind farms are capable of functioning in harsh atmospheric conditions and can withstand the strongest wind flow. These installations also offer environmental benefits compared to fixed bottom structures due to their less invasive activity on the seabed during installation. The growth of Floating Wind Turbine Market expanded significantly over recent years, underpinned by higher potential of power production as compared to fixed structures, technological advancements in floating turbines, and increasing investments & favorable policies for offshore wind power generation globally. For instance, as per GWEC, as of the 2019, a total of 65.7 MW floating wind was installed globally, of which 32 MW is located in the UK, 19 MW in Japan, 10.4 MW in Portugal, 2.3MW in Norway and 2 MW in France. At present, the 2030 floating offshore wind forecast ranges from 3 GW to nearly 19 GW, depending on how quickly LCOE can be brought down to an affordable level and its adoption by new markets.

Other factor driving the growth of the Floating Wind Turbine Market globally is high focus of the companies worldwide to make much more technologically enabled & cost-efficient turbines.

Nordex SE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Goldwind, ABB Ltd, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co. etc. are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Floating Wind Turbine Market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate countries with more innovative Floating Wind Turbine applications.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst foundation type, Spar-buoy segment holds the major share.”

Based on foundation type, the market is segmented into Spar-buoy, Semi-submersible and Others. The Spar-buoy segment grabbed XX% market share of the Global Floating Wind Turbine Market and gathered revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027 due to its simple design which can be easily fabricated. In addition, spar-buoy involves few number of welds and complicated components unlike semi-submersible-platform.

“Amongst depth type, Deep Water (higher than 60 m Depth) segment dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on depth, the market is segmented into Shallow Water (less than 60 m Depth) & Deep Water (higher than 60 m Depth). In 2020, the Deep Water (higher than 60 m Depth) segment dominated the Floating Wind Turbine Market and accounted for XX% market share. This segment will witness a considerable CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2021-2027F) as installation of deep-water turbine offers large area with no constraint of water depth which aids in selecting the best site for power generation & also has more potential to generate higher energy yields for the offshore wind farm.

“Europe represents as the largest market in the Global Floating Wind Turbine Market.”

For a better understanding of the market adoption of Floating Wind Turbine, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Norway, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. Europe constitutes the largest market for the industry and generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020 on account of the largest share of offshore wind power installed capacity as well as floating wind farms in 2020 & favorable government policies in countries, such as UK, Norway, France, Portugal, which are driving clean energy usage.

