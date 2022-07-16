Fuel Cell Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

Global Fuel Cell Market was valued at US$ xx billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ xx billion by 2027 displaying a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Fuel cells are electrochemical devices which convert the energy of a chemical reaction directly into electricity, with heat as a by-product. They are similar in principle to primary batteries except that the fuel and oxidant are stored externally, enabling them to continue operating as long as fuel and oxidant (oxygen or air) are supplied. Fuel cells are a rapidly developing energy conversion technology offering higher efficiencies than conventional technologies, they also operate quietly and have a modular construction that is easily scalable. The growth of Fuel Cell Market expanded significantly over recent years, underpinned by increasing GHG emissions, rising demand for fuel cell electric vehicles, and increasing public interest in sustainable and environmentally friendly products. For instance, as per IEA, 34,804 fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) of all types were in operation worldwide as of the end of 2020.

Other factor driving the growth of the Fuel Cell Market globally are high focus of the governments worldwide on the utilization of clean energy sources which has led to an increase in the overall investments in generating electricity using fuel cells. Also, Fuel cell technology, with its ability to replace traditional power generating technologies based on combustion methods for stationary and mobile applications, is being promoted as a new clean and green power generation approach.

Ballard Power Systems, Cummins Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, SFC Energy AG, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. Bloom Energy etc. are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Fuel Cell Market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate countries with more innovative Fuel Cell applications.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst technology type, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) segment holds the major share.”

Based on technology type, the market is segmented into Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC) and Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC). The Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) segment grabbed XX% market share of the Global Fuel Cell Market and gathered revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027 owing to its high efficiency, low operational cost, quick maintenance, and enhanced reliability and operability.

“Amongst application type, Transport segment dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on application, the market is segmented into Transport, Portable & Stationary. In 2020, the transport segment dominated the Fuel Cell Market and accounted for XX% market share. This segment will witness a considerable CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2021-2027F) owing to widespread usage of fuel cell technology in heavy-duty operations such as public transport in regions such as Asia Pacific.

“Amongst End User type, Fuel Cell Vehicle segment dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on end user, the market is classified into Fuel cell vehicles, Utilities and Defense. The fuel cell vehicle segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027. This segment will witness a considerable CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2021-2027F) owing to its higher performance, reduced refueling time, and long-range offered by the systems.

“Asia Pacific represents as the largest market in the Global Fuel Cell Market.”

For a better understanding of the market adoption of Fuel Cell, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Norway, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. Asia Pacific constitutes the largest market for the industry and generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020 on account of the growing automotive industry & favorable government policies in countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which are driving clean energy usage.

Table of content

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Objective of the Study

1.3. Limitation

1.4. Stake Holders

1.5. Currency Used in Report

1.6. Scope of the Global Fuel Cell Market Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION

2.1. Research Methodology for the Global Fuel Cell Market

2.1.1. Main Objective of the Global Fuel Cell Market

3 MARKET SYNOPSIS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 GLOBAL FUEL CELL MARKET COVID-19

6 GLOBAL FUEL CELL MARKET REVENUE (USD BN), 2019-2027F

7 MARKET INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

7.1. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

7.2. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

7.3. Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)

7.4. Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC)

8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

8.1. Transport

8.2. Portable

8.3. Stationary

9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY END USER

9.1. Fuel cell vehicles

9.2. Utilities

9.3. Defense

10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION

10.1. North America Fuel Cell Market

10.1.1. United States

10.1.2. Canada

10.1.3. Rest of North America

10.2. Europe Fuel Cell Market

10.2.1. Germany

10.2.2. France

10.2.3. United Kingdom

10.2.4. Italy

10.2.5. Spain

10.2.6. Norway

10.2.7. Rest of Europe

10.3. Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Market

10.3.1. China

10.3.2. Japan

10.3.3. India

10.3.4. Australia

10.3.5. South Korea

10.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4. Rest of World Fuel Cell Market

11 FUEL CELL MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1. Market Drivers

11.2. Market Challenges

11.3. Impact Analysis

12 FUEL CELL MARKET OPP

