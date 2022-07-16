Global and United States Collaborative Robotics Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Collaborative Robotics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Collaborative Robotics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Collaborative Robotics market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Upto 5kg
5~10 kg
Above 10kg
Segment by Application
Automotive
Electronics
Metal and Machining
Plastic and Polymers
Food and Beverages
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Universal Robots
Techman Robot
FANUC
KUKA
Doosan Robotics
AUBO Robotics
ABB
YASKAWA
Precise Automation
Automata
Productive Robotics
Kawasaki
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Collaborative Robotics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Upto 5kg
1.2.3 5~10 kg
1.2.4 Above 10kg
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Metal and Machining
1.3.5 Plastic and Polymers
1.3.6 Food and Beverages
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Collaborative Robotics, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Collaborative Robotics Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Collaborative Robotics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Collaborative Robotics Competitor Landscape by P
