Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market was valued at 944.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
A rooftop photovoltaic power station, or rooftop PV system, is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market Revenue was 9.2 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 16.2 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In terms of value, the Crystalline Silicon solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 16.3% during the analysis period. The market Revenue is 8.6 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 15.3 Billion US$ in 2025.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Crystalline Silicon
1.4.3 Thin Film
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Non-residential
1.5.3 Residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market
1.8.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
