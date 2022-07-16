Light Towers Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

Global Light Towers Market was valued at US$ xx billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ xx billion by 2027 displaying a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Light towers are towable, mobile equipment equipped with one or more high power electric lamps with telescopic mast assembly. The mast may be fixed or adjustable in its operations, which is attached to a trailer consisting of a generator set to power the light panels. Light towers are used for outdoor remote operations or locations that are difficult to connect with the main power grid. These operations involve construction activity (remote as well as general), oil & gas industry operations, mining operation, and emergency and rescue operation. Being mobile and portable, light towers can be moved easily from one location to another in an onsite operation. Apart from these industrial applications, light towers can also be used to illuminate highly remote and distant villages. The growth of Light Towers Market expanded significantly over recent years, underpinned by increasing investment in the construction and oil & gas sectors, innovative technology adoption for energy-efficient lightings, and their proven reliability, efficiency, and easy installation techniques for many end user activities. For instance, as per IEA, longer-term drivers of growth will continue to push up oil demand. As a result, by 2026, global oil consumption is projected to reach 104.1 mb/d. This would represent an increase of 4.4 mb/d from 2019 levels.

Other factor driving the growth of the Light Towers Market globally is rising emphasis on the reduction of energy bill along with energy-saving potential through digitalization which is set to complement the light tower installation globally.

Generac Power Systems, Terex Corporation, Atlas Copco, Doosan Portable Power, Wacker Neuson etc. are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Light Towers Market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate countries with more innovative Light Towers applications.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst market type, Rental segment holds the major share.”

Based on market type, the market is segmented into Sales and Rental. The Rental segment grabbed XX% market share of the Global Light Towers Market and gathered revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027 driven by the demand for light tower rentals in North America and Asia Pacific due to their low costs as compared to purchasing.

“Amongst light type, Metal Halide dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on light type, the market is segmented into LED & Metal Halide. In 2020, the Metal Halide segment dominated the Light Towers Market and accounted for XX% market share. This segment will witness a considerable CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2021-2027F) owing to its increased demand from the oil & gas, and mining end-users. However, in the forecasted period, the LED light tower segment is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market due to their increased energy efficiency.

“Amongst fuel type, Diesel dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on fuel type, the market is classified into Diesel, Solar/Hybrid, Direct Power, and others. The Diesel segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027 due to light towers being operated increasingly in remote off-grid regions where access to grid power is non-existent.

“Amongst End User type, Construction segment dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on end user type, the market is classified into Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Events & Sports, and others. The Construction segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027 due to increased infrastructure development activities in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces globally.

“North America represents as the largest market in the Global Light Towers Market.”

For a better understanding of the market adoption of Light Towers, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), MEA and Rest of World. North America constitutes the largest market for the industry and generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020 on account of strong investment in infrastructure development and oil & gas exploration activities which are driving light towers usage.

Table of content

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Objective of the Study

1.3. Limitation

1.4. Stake Holders

1.5. Currency Used in Report

1.6. Scope of the Global Light Towers Market Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION

2.1. Research Methodology for the Global Light Towers Market

2.1.1. Main Objective of the Global Light Towers Market

3 MARKET SYNOPSIS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 GLOBAL LIGHT TOWERS MARKET COVID-19

6 GLOBAL LIGHT TOWERS MARKET REVENUE (USD BN), 2019-2027F

7 MARKET INSIGHTS BY MARKET TYPE

7.1. Sales

7.2. Rental

8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY LIGHT

8.1. LED

8.2. Metal Halide

9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY FUEL

9.1. Diesel

9.2. Solar/Hybrid

9.3. Direct Power

9.4. Others

10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY END USER

10.1. Oil & Gas

10.2. Mining

10.3. Construction

10.4. Events & Sports

10.5. Others

11 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION

11.1. North America Light Towers Market

11.1.1. United States

11.1.2. Canada

11.1.3. Rest of North America

11.2. Europe Light Towers Market

11.2.1. Germany

11.2.2. France

11.2.3. United Kingdom

11.2.4. Italy

11.2.5. Spain

11.2.6. Rest of Europe

11.3. Asia Pacific Light Towers Market

11.3.1. China

11.3.2. Japan

11.3.3. India

11.3.4. Australia

11.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4. MEA Light Towers Market

11.5. Rest of World Light Towers Market

12 LIGHT TOWERS MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1. Market Drivers

12.2. Market Challenges

12.3. Impact Analysis

13 LIGHT TOWERS MARKET OPP

