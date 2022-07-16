Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Transformer (100 MVA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power Transformer (100 MVA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Transformer (100 MVA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 50 MVA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Transformer (100 MVA) include ABB, Bharat Heavy Electriclas, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, General Electric, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Transformer (100 MVA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 50 MVA

50 MVA-100 MVA

Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Mining

Off-Grid Generation

Other

Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Transformer (100 MVA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Transformer (100 MVA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Transformer (100 MVA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power Transformer (100 MVA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Bharat Heavy Electriclas

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

General Electric

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock

Toshiba Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Transformer (100 MVA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Transformer (100 MVA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Transformer (100 MVA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Transformer (100 MVA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Transformer (100 MVA) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

