Switchgear Monitoring System Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

Switchgear monitoring system is a monitoring and diagnostic unit, which provides mechanical and electrical health status of a fleet lineup. It employs a variety of sensors and software to monitor, diagnose, and control switchgear devices from a pre-specified safe location outside the arc flash boundary. Switchgear monitoring system provides an on-line continuous monitoring into the condition of the equipment. High voltage switchgear monitoring system monitors various values of switchgear apparatuses such as circuit breakers, earthing switches, disconnectors, and instrument transformers. The growth of Switchgear Monitoring System Market expanded significantly over recent years, underpinned by increase in digitization in the power industry, increased focus on reliability of electric assets through the early detection of failure, and increasing demand for power across globally. For instance, as per ExxonMobil, global energy demand reaches 675 quadrillion BTUs in 2040, up ~20 percent versus 2017, reflecting a growing population and rising prosperity.

Other factors which are leading the growth of this market are growth of data centers, execution of performance-based incentive systems and definite service programs, the increasing focus towards maximizing reliability of electrical assets through early detection of failure, the growing demand for retrofitting of existing electrical network in line with regulatory and fiscal reorganization across the large-scale industries and the rising inclination towards the advancement of prevailing grid infrastructure across developed nations will further propel the market growth.

Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., General Electric, Eaton Corporation etc. are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate countries with more innovative Switchgear Monitoring System applications.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst type, GIS segment holds the major share.”

Based on type, the market is segmented into GIS and AIS. The GIS segment grabbed XX% market share of the Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market and gathered revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027 as they are mainly used in industrial areas to fulfill high-energy demands through a space-saving design of minimum cost.

“Amongst component type, Hardware dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on component type, the market is segmented into Hardware & Software & Services. In 2020, the Hardware segment dominated the Switchgear Monitoring System Market and accounted for XX% market share. This segment will witness a considerable CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2021-2027F) as it helps to control, measure, transmit, and analyze the data in process and non-process industries, utilities, commercial sector, and others.

“Amongst voltage type, High dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on voltage type, the market is classified into High and medium. The High voltage segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027 as high-voltage switchgear are mostly gas-insulated switchgear, rated above 36 kV and are connected to high-voltage transmission grids. They are mostly used by different end users such as T&D utilities, large power generation plants, and railways & metros.

“Amongst monitoring type, Temperature Monitoring dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on monitoring type, the market is classified into Temperature Monitoring, Partial Discharge Monitoring, Gas Monitoring, and others. The temperature segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027 as temperature monitoring offers the early detection of incipient problems, which leads to the rapid identification of issues and better maintenance resulting in a little or no downtime associated with switchgear failure.

“Amongst End User type, T&D Utilities segment dominated the market in 2020.”

Based on end user type, the market is classified into T&D Utilities, Industries, Commercial and others. The T&D Utilities segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX billion by 2027 as this segment is responsible for the transmission, and distribution of electricity and there is a rapid expansion of power plants and transmission lines to meet the growing electricity.

“Asia Pacific represents as the largest market in the Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market.”

For a better understanding of the market adoption of Switchgear Monitoring System, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. Asia Pacific constitutes the largest market for the industry and generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020 on account of increase in demand for power due to rapid urbanization and increase in industrialization.

Table of content

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Objective of the Study

1.3. Limitation

1.4. Stake Holders

1.5. Currency Used in Report

1.6. Scope of the Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION

2.1. Research Methodology for the Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market

2.1.1. Main Objective of the Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market

3 MARKET SYNOPSIS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 GLOBAL SWITCHGEAR MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET COVID-19

6 GLOBAL SWITCHGEAR MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE (USD BN), 2019-2027F

7 MARKET INSIGHTS BY TYPE

7.1. GIS

7.2. AIS

8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY COMPONENT

8.1. Hardware

8.2. Software & Services

9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY VOLTAGE

9.1. High

9.2. Medium

10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY MONITORING

10.1. Temperature Monitoring

10.2. Partial Discharge Monitoring

10.3. Gas Monitoring

10.4. Others

11 MARKET INSIGHTS BY END USER

11.1. T&D Utilities

11.2. Industries

11.3. Commercial

11.4. Others

12 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION

12.1. North America Switchgear Monitoring System Market

12.1.1. United States

12.1.2. Canada

12.1.3. Rest of North America

12.2. Europe Switchgear Monitoring System Market

12.2.1. Germany

12.2.2. France

12.2.3. United Kingdom

12.2.4. Italy

12.2.5. Spain

12.2.6. Rest of Europe

12.3. Asia Pacific Switchgear Monitoring System Market

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. Japan

12.3.3. India

12.3.4. Australia

12.3.5. Rest of Asia

