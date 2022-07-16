Retangular Enameled Wire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

There are myriad electrical applications that rely on enameled rectangular wire. Because of its ability to reduce corona discharge, enamel rectangular wire increases safety and reduces costly electric energy wastage. These wires are also fire-resistant, making them a safe choice to use with equipment that may be exposed to intense heat or flames. It is also easy to wind and store.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Retangular Enameled Wire in global, including the following market information:

Global Retangular Enameled Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Retangular Enameled Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Retangular Enameled Wire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Retangular Enameled Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Enameled Copper Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Retangular Enameled Wire include Sumitomo Electric, Superior Essex, Elektrisola, REA, Hitachi Metals, LWW Group, Fujikura, IRCE and Synflex Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Retangular Enameled Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Retangular Enameled Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Retangular Enameled Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Enameled Copper Wire

Enameled Aluminum Wire

Others

Global Retangular Enameled Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Retangular Enameled Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electric Devices

Engines

Generators

Transformers

Others

Global Retangular Enameled Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Retangular Enameled Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Retangular Enameled Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Retangular Enameled Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Retangular Enameled Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Retangular Enameled Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomo Electric

Superior Essex

Elektrisola

REA

Hitachi Metals

LWW Group

Fujikura

IRCE

Synflex Group

De Angelli

Ederfil Becker

Acebsa

ZML

Jingda

Guancheng Datong

Jintian

Infore Environment Technology

APWC

TAI-I

Jung Shing

PEWC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Retangular Enameled Wire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Retangular Enameled Wire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Retangular Enameled Wire Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Retangular Enameled Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Retangular Enameled Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Retangular Enameled Wire Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Retangular Enameled Wire Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Retangular Enameled Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Retangular Enameled Wire Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Retangular Enameled Wire Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Retangular Enameled Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Retangular Enameled Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Retangular Enameled Wire Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retangular Enameled Wire Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Retangular Enameled Wire Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retangular Enameled Wire Companies

4 S

