Pet Supplies Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This includes things you need to keep your pet, including pet leashes, pet shampoos, pet care, pet food, pet clothing, and more.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Supplies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7205019/global-pet-supplies-2022-2028-516
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pet Leash Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Supplies include Ancol Pet Products, Flexi, Hurtta, Haqihana, Touchdog, Spectrum Brands, Hartz, Central Garden and Pet Company and Wahl Clipper Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pet Supplies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pet Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pet Leash
Pet Shampoo
Pet Care
Pet Food
Pet Clothes
Others
Global Pet Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pet Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dog
Cat
Others
Global Pet Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pet Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pet Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pet Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ancol Pet Products
Flexi
Hurtta
Haqihana
Touchdog
Spectrum Brands
Hartz
Central Garden and Pet Company
Wahl Clipper Corporation
PetSmart
Petco
Nestle
Just For Pets
Big Heart Pet Brands
Unicharm
Mars Incorporated
Thai Son S.P Co., Ltd
Pet Factory Company
HUNTER
Dog Gone Smart Pet Products
Hangzhou Huayuan Pet Products Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Supplies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Supplies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Supplies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Supplies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Supplies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Supplies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pet Supplies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Supplies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Supplies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Supplies Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Pet Supplies Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pet Leash
4.1.3 Pet Shampoo
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Office Supplies (Except Paper) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Parking Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028