Pet Supplies Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This includes things you need to keep your pet, including pet leashes, pet shampoos, pet care, pet food, pet clothing, and more.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Supplies in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pet Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pet Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pet Leash Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pet Supplies include Ancol Pet Products, Flexi, Hurtta, Haqihana, Touchdog, Spectrum Brands, Hartz, Central Garden and Pet Company and Wahl Clipper Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pet Supplies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pet Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pet Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pet Leash

Pet Shampoo

Pet Care

Pet Food

Pet Clothes

Others

Global Pet Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pet Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dog

Cat

Others

Global Pet Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pet Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pet Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pet Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ancol Pet Products

Flexi

Hurtta

Haqihana

Touchdog

Spectrum Brands

Hartz

Central Garden and Pet Company

Wahl Clipper Corporation

PetSmart

Petco

Nestle

Just For Pets

Big Heart Pet Brands

Unicharm

Mars Incorporated

Thai Son S.P Co., Ltd

Pet Factory Company

HUNTER

Dog Gone Smart Pet Products

Hangzhou Huayuan Pet Products Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pet Supplies Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pet Supplies Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pet Supplies Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pet Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pet Supplies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pet Supplies Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pet Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pet Supplies Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Pet Supplies Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Supplies Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Supplies Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Supplies Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Pet Supplies Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pet Leash

4.1.3 Pet Shampoo

