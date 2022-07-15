Optical Acrylic Sheet Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylic resin is a by-product of petroleum and the main raw material is MMA particles.Its chemical name is methacrylate resin, in the application industry generally in the form of particles, plates and tubes.Acrylic sheets are widely used in the field of optics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Acrylic Sheet in global, including the following market information:

Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Optical Acrylic Sheet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Optical Acrylic Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extruded Acrylic Sheet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Optical Acrylic Sheet include Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Plaskolite, 3A Composites, Atohaas, Huntsman, Rohm and Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Optical Acrylic Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Cast Acrylic Sheet

Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Equipment

Precision Instruments

Mobile Communications

Optical Accessories

Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Optical Acrylic Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Optical Acrylic Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Optical Acrylic Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Optical Acrylic Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

Plaskolite

3A Composites

Atohaas

Huntsman

Rohm

Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd.

Jumei

Aristech Acrylics

Chi Mei Corporation

Zhejiang Shenmei Acrylic

Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chengdu Acrylic Plate Industry Co., Ltd.

Tomson Acrylic

Quzhou Ruibao Acrylic Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Xintao Acrylic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Optical Acrylic Sheet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Optical Acrylic Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Optical Acrylic Sheet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Acrylic Sheet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Optical Acrylic Sheet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Acrylic Sheet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

