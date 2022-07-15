Optical Acrylic Sheet Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Acrylic resin is a by-product of petroleum and the main raw material is MMA particles.Its chemical name is methacrylate resin, in the application industry generally in the form of particles, plates and tubes.Acrylic sheets are widely used in the field of optics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Acrylic Sheet in global, including the following market information:
Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Optical Acrylic Sheet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Optical Acrylic Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Extruded Acrylic Sheet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Optical Acrylic Sheet include Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Plaskolite, 3A Composites, Atohaas, Huntsman, Rohm and Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Optical Acrylic Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Extruded Acrylic Sheet
Cast Acrylic Sheet
Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronic Equipment
Precision Instruments
Mobile Communications
Optical Accessories
Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Optical Acrylic Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Optical Acrylic Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Optical Acrylic Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Optical Acrylic Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik
Mitsubishi Rayon
Altuglas (Arkema)
Plaskolite
3A Composites
Atohaas
Huntsman
Rohm
Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd.
Jumei
Aristech Acrylics
Chi Mei Corporation
Zhejiang Shenmei Acrylic
Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd.
Chengdu Acrylic Plate Industry Co., Ltd.
Tomson Acrylic
Quzhou Ruibao Acrylic Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Xintao Acrylic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Optical Acrylic Sheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Optical Acrylic Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Optical Acrylic Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Optical Acrylic Sheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Acrylic Sheet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Optical Acrylic Sheet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Acrylic Sheet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
