Natural Diamond Mining Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diamonds are called diamonds in chemistry and industry. Diamonds are colorless crystals of carbon, the hardest known natural substance. Due to its high hardness and high thermal conductivity, diamond is used for sandpaper, drilling and grinding tools.Synthetic diamonds are now cheaper than their natural counterparts, so their industrial value has completely disappeared.At present, the main use of natural diamonds has been limited to jewelry and ornamental.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Diamond Mining in global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ct)
Global top five Natural Diamond Mining companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Diamond Mining market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Underground Mining Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Diamond Mining include De Beers, ALROSA, Dominion Diamond, Gem Diamonds, Lucara Diamond, Petra Diamonds, Rio Tinto, Stornoway Diamond and Mountain Province Diamonds, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Diamond Mining manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Diamond Mining Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ct)
Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Underground Mining
Open Pit Mining
Global Natural Diamond Mining Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ct)
Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Jewelry
Ornamental
Others
Global Natural Diamond Mining Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ct)
Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Natural Diamond Mining revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Natural Diamond Mining revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Natural Diamond Mining sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ct)
Key companies Natural Diamond Mining sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
De Beers
ALROSA
Dominion Diamond
Gem Diamonds
Lucara Diamond
Petra Diamonds
Rio Tinto
Stornoway Diamond
Mountain Province Diamonds
Archon Minerals
Rockwell Diamonds
Diamond Corp
Peregrine Diamonds
Tsodilo Resources
Shore Gold
North Arrow Minerals
Debswana Diamond
Koidu Holdings
Mwana Africa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Diamond Mining Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Diamond Mining Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Diamond Mining Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Diamond Mining Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Diamond Mining Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Diamond Mining Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Diamond Mining Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Diamond Mining Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Diamond Mining Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Diamond Mining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Diamond Mining Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Diamond Mining Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Diamond Mining Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Diamond Mining Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
