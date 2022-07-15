Natural Diamond Mining Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diamonds are called diamonds in chemistry and industry. Diamonds are colorless crystals of carbon, the hardest known natural substance. Due to its high hardness and high thermal conductivity, diamond is used for sandpaper, drilling and grinding tools.Synthetic diamonds are now cheaper than their natural counterparts, so their industrial value has completely disappeared.At present, the main use of natural diamonds has been limited to jewelry and ornamental.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Diamond Mining in global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ct)

Global top five Natural Diamond Mining companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Diamond Mining market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Underground Mining Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Diamond Mining include De Beers, ALROSA, Dominion Diamond, Gem Diamonds, Lucara Diamond, Petra Diamonds, Rio Tinto, Stornoway Diamond and Mountain Province Diamonds, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Diamond Mining manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Diamond Mining Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ct)

Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Underground Mining

Open Pit Mining

Global Natural Diamond Mining Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ct)

Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Jewelry

Ornamental

Others

Global Natural Diamond Mining Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ct)

Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Diamond Mining revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Diamond Mining revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Diamond Mining sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ct)

Key companies Natural Diamond Mining sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

De Beers

ALROSA

Dominion Diamond

Gem Diamonds

Lucara Diamond

Petra Diamonds

Rio Tinto

Stornoway Diamond

Mountain Province Diamonds

Archon Minerals

Rockwell Diamonds

Diamond Corp

Peregrine Diamonds

Tsodilo Resources

Shore Gold

North Arrow Minerals

Debswana Diamond

Koidu Holdings

Mwana Africa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Diamond Mining Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Natural Diamond Mining Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Natural Diamond Mining Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Natural Diamond Mining Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Natural Diamond Mining Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Natural Diamond Mining Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Natural Diamond Mining Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Natural Diamond Mining Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Natural Diamond Mining Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Natural Diamond Mining Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Diamond Mining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Diamond Mining Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Diamond Mining Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Diamond Mining Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Diamond Mining Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

