Blueberry Juice Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blueberry juice is a kind of beverage, which is listed as one of the five major health foods of human beings by the United Nations food and agriculture organization, and praised as “functional health berries of the 21st century”. Blueberry juice is rich in vitamins and amino acids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blueberry Juice in global, including the following market information:

Global Blueberry Juice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blueberry Juice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Blueberry Juice companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blueberry Juice market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Concentrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blueberry Juice include Kiril Mischeff, Rauner, Parchem, Agrinet Kotoura, Tree Top, Huiyuan, Lake Wood, Heyun Food and Medicura, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blueberry Juice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blueberry Juice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Blueberry Juice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Concentrate

Dilute Juice

Compound Juice

Global Blueberry Juice Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Blueberry Juice Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Commercial

Global Blueberry Juice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Blueberry Juice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blueberry Juice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blueberry Juice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blueberry Juice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Blueberry Juice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kiril Mischeff

Rauner

Parchem

Agrinet Kotoura

Tree Top

Huiyuan

Lake Wood

Heyun Food

Medicura

Lohao’s

Wallen

Bluebeaury

CHUNGJUNGONE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blueberry Juice Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blueberry Juice Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blueberry Juice Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blueberry Juice Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blueberry Juice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Blueberry Juice Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blueberry Juice Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blueberry Juice Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blueberry Juice Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Blueberry Juice Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Blueberry Juice Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blueberry Juice Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Blueberry Juice Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blueberry Juice Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blueberry Juice Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blueberry Juice Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Blueberry Juice Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Concentrate

