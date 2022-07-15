Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol, or 2-phenylethanol, is the organic compound that consists of a phenethyl group (C6H5CH2CH2) group attached to OH and it is a colourless liquid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol in global, including the following market information:

Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol include Eco Organics, Shanghai Shenbao Flavors & Fragrances Co Ltd, Evesa, Cinch Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Novorate Biotech, Hubei Jusheng Technology Co Ltd., Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co Ltd, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Neostar United Industrial Co Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthetic

Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Soap

Toothpaste

Food and Feed

Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eco Organics

Shanghai Shenbao Flavors & Fragrances Co Ltd

Evesa

Cinch Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Novorate Biotech

Hubei Jusheng Technology Co Ltd.

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co Ltd

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Neostar United Industrial Co Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

