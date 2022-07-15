Concrete Cutting Machine Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Concrete Cutting Machine is a tool of controlled sawing, drilling and removal of concrete performed and it is used skilled operators with diamond impregnated blades.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Cutting Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Cutting Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Cutting Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Concrete Cutting Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Cutting Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Handheld-Cut-Off Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Cutting Machine include Hilti, Husqvarna, Cedima, Tyrolit, Braun Maschinenfabrik, Makita, Stihl, Norton (Saint-Gobain) and Dewalt and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Cutting Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Cutting Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Concrete Cutting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Handheld-Cut-Off
Walk-Behind-Push
Global Concrete Cutting Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Concrete Cutting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Demolition
Refurbishment
Global Concrete Cutting Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Concrete Cutting Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Cutting Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Cutting Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Cutting Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Concrete Cutting Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hilti
Husqvarna
Cedima
Tyrolit
Braun Maschinenfabrik
Makita
Stihl
Norton (Saint-Gobain)
Dewalt
MK Diamond
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Cutting Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Cutting Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Cutting Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Cutting Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Cutting Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Cutting Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Cutting Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Cutting Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Cutting Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Cutting Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Cutting Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Cutting Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Cutting Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Cutting Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Cutting Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Cutting Machine Companies
