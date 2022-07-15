Dairy Package Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Packaging is a method of using components and containers to carry, protect, identify, and enable merchandising of products.Dairy packaging is a crucial component of the dairy industry?s product lifecycle, as dairy products are prone to spoiling and can be easily contaminated as well. Dairy packaging has thus been an integral part of the dairy industry since its inception.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dairy Package in global, including the following market information:

Global Dairy Package Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dairy Package Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dairy Package companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dairy Package market was valued at 30780 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36890 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bottles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dairy Package include Amcor, Tetra Laval, SIG Combibloc, Elopak, Berry Global Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Inc., DS Smith and Smurfit Kappa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dairy Package manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dairy Package Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dairy Package Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bottles

Pouches

Cartons and Boxes

Bags and Wraps

Others

Global Dairy Package Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dairy Package Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Milk

Cheese

Frozen Foods

Yogurt

Cultured Products

Global Dairy Package Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dairy Package Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dairy Package revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dairy Package revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dairy Package sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dairy Package sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Tetra Laval

SIG Combibloc

Elopak

Berry Global Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Plastics Inc.

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Stora Enso

Ball Corporation

Mondi

Rexam

RPC Group

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Ardagh Group

Rexam Plc

AptarGroup

Sonoco

Silgan Holdings

CAN-PACK S.A.

