Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nickel-plated Steel Sheet takes steel, copper, aluminum and other metal strip as the base material, and then carries on the degreasing and activation treatment successively to its surface, and then electrodeposits the nickel coating, through the heat diffusion treatment, fine rolling and other processes, obtains Nickel-plated Steel Sheet. Based on the Nickel-plated Steel Sheet application, the Nickel-plated Steel Sheet market is sub-segmented into several major applications, like Alkaline Batteries, Lithium Batteries, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries in global, including the following market information:

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Matte Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries include NIPPON STEEL, Toyo Kohan, Tata Steel, TCC Steel, Zhongshan Sanmei, Jiangsu Jiutian, Hunan TOYO-LEED and Yongsheng New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Matte

Gloss

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Lithium Battery

Disposable Battery

Nickel Cadmium Battery

NI-MH Batteries

Battery Components

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NIPPON STEEL

Toyo Kohan

Tata Steel

TCC Steel

Zhongshan Sanmei

Jiangsu Jiutian

Hunan TOYO-LEED

Yongsheng New Material

