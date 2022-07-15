Balance Car Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Balance Car is a self-balancing personal transporter consisting of one or two motorized wheels connected to a pair of articulated pads on which the rider places their feet. The rider controls the speed by leaning forwards or backwards, and direction of travel by twisting the pads.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Balance Car in global, including the following market information:
Global Balance Car Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Balance Car Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Balance Car companies in 2021 (%)
The global Balance Car market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One-Wheel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Balance Car include IPS Electric Unicycle, InMotion, Osdrich, Airwheel, F-wheel, Ninebot, CHIC, SOLOWHEEL and ESWING, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Balance Car manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Balance Car Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Balance Car Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
One-Wheel
Two-Wheel
Global Balance Car Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Balance Car Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Child
Global Balance Car Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Balance Car Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Balance Car revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Balance Car revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Balance Car sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Balance Car sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IPS Electric Unicycle
InMotion
Osdrich
Airwheel
F-wheel
Ninebot
CHIC
SOLOWHEEL
ESWING
Segway
Razor
E-TWOW
GOTRAX
Jetson
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Balance Car Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Balance Car Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Balance Car Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Balance Car Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Balance Car Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Balance Car Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Balance Car Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Balance Car Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Balance Car Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Balance Car Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Balance Car Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Balance Car Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Balance Car Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Balance Car Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Balance Car Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Balance Car Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Balance Car Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 One-Wheel
4.1.3 Two-Wheel
4.2 By Type – Global Balance Car Revenue
