IV Tube Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IV Tube is intended to deliver fluids including nutrients and medications into a patient?s body in controlled amounts. The increased patient base in different regions comprising patients affected with diabetes and chronic pain is anticipated to drive the growth of the global IV Tube and accessories market. The APAC region offers strong growth potential for IV Tube and accessories on account of the increasing manufacturing base .

This report contains market size and forecasts of IV Tube in global, including the following market information:

Global IV Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IV Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five IV Tube companies in 2021 (%)

The global IV Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pediatric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IV Tube include Baxter International, Hospira, Becton Dickinson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Smiths Medical, ICU Medical, Zyno Medical and Nipro Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IV Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IV Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IV Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Global IV Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IV Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Long Term Care Centers

Others

Global IV Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IV Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IV Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IV Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IV Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IV Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baxter International

Hospira

Becton Dickinson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Smiths Medical

ICU Medical

Zyno Medical

Nipro Corporation

Vygon U.S.A

Health Line International Corporation

Bicakcilar

Bionic Medizintechnik

Rontis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IV Tube Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IV Tube Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IV Tube Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IV Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IV Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IV Tube Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IV Tube Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IV Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IV Tube Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IV Tube Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IV Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IV Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IV Tube Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IV Tube Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IV Tube Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IV Tube Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global IV Tube Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pediatric

4.1.3 Adult

4.1.4 Geriatric

4.2 By Type – Global IV Tube Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global IV Tube

