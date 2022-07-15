Computer Glasses Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Computer Glasses is the very high protection that filters out almost all of the blue light for a person who spends a lot of time in front of a smartphone screens, computer or TV. Smartphones, tablets, computers, televisions and GPS devices all emit blue light. Long exposure can lead to eye strain, eye fatigue and even sleeplessness. Blue Light Blocking Glasses ensures a more relaxed vision and better ocular health. This is a protective coating that reduces the blue light emitted by digital screens. It is the optimal solution for the large group of users who come into contact with digital screens throughout the day, including students, gamers, young professionals, office workers, and children.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer Glasses in global, including the following market information:

Global Computer Glasses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Computer Glasses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Computer Glasses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Computer Glasses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat Lens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Computer Glasses include JINS, Essilor, ZEISS, Hoya, Cyxus, Zenni Optical, Pixel Eyewear, GUNNAR Optiks and AHT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Computer Glasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Computer Glasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Computer Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flat Lens

Prescription

Global Computer Glasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Computer Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Computer Glasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Computer Glasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Computer Glasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Computer Glasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Computer Glasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Computer Glasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JINS

Essilor

ZEISS

Hoya

Cyxus

Zenni Optical

Pixel Eyewear

GUNNAR Optiks

AHT

Swanwick

IZIPIZI

J and S Vision

Ambr Eyewear

Venn Eyewea

BARNER

Spektrum Glasses

CrystalHill

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Computer Glasses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Computer Glasses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Computer Glasses Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Computer Glasses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Computer Glasses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Computer Glasses Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Computer Glasses Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Computer Glasses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Computer Glasses Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Computer Glasses Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Computer Glasses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Computer Glasses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Computer Glasses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Glasses Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Computer Glasses Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Glasses Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Computer Glasses Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

