Computer Glasses Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Computer Glasses is the very high protection that filters out almost all of the blue light for a person who spends a lot of time in front of a smartphone screens, computer or TV. Smartphones, tablets, computers, televisions and GPS devices all emit blue light. Long exposure can lead to eye strain, eye fatigue and even sleeplessness. Blue Light Blocking Glasses ensures a more relaxed vision and better ocular health. This is a protective coating that reduces the blue light emitted by digital screens. It is the optimal solution for the large group of users who come into contact with digital screens throughout the day, including students, gamers, young professionals, office workers, and children.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer Glasses in global, including the following market information:
Global Computer Glasses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Computer Glasses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Computer Glasses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Computer Glasses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flat Lens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Computer Glasses include JINS, Essilor, ZEISS, Hoya, Cyxus, Zenni Optical, Pixel Eyewear, GUNNAR Optiks and AHT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Computer Glasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Computer Glasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Computer Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flat Lens
Prescription
Global Computer Glasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Computer Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Computer Glasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Computer Glasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Computer Glasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Computer Glasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Computer Glasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Computer Glasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JINS
Essilor
ZEISS
Hoya
Cyxus
Zenni Optical
Pixel Eyewear
GUNNAR Optiks
AHT
Swanwick
IZIPIZI
J and S Vision
Ambr Eyewear
Venn Eyewea
BARNER
Spektrum Glasses
CrystalHill
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Computer Glasses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Computer Glasses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Computer Glasses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Computer Glasses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Computer Glasses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Computer Glasses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Computer Glasses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Computer Glasses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Computer Glasses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Computer Glasses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Computer Glasses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Computer Glasses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Computer Glasses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Glasses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Computer Glasses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Glasses Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Computer Glasses Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
