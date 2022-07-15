Infusion Consumables Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Infusion is a process of administering medical fluid through the intravenous route. Infusion consumables are defined as a composite structure required for manufacturing. Infusion consumables include process or product filters, clean room garments and packaging materials. The ideal properties of consumables should be inert and it has to ensure the stability of infusion throughout shelf life period.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Infusion Consumables in global, including the following market information:
Global Infusion Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7205044/global-infusion-consumables-2022-2028-795
Global Infusion Consumables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Infusion Consumables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Infusion Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Resin Inflow Tubing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Infusion Consumables include Baxter International, Hospira, Becton Dickinson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Smiths Medical, ICU Medical, Zyno Medical and Nipro Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Infusion Consumables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Infusion Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Infusion Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Resin Inflow Tubing
Spiral Wrap
T Pieces
Flow Mesh
Others
Global Infusion Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Infusion Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Infusion Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Infusion Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Infusion Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Infusion Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Infusion Consumables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Infusion Consumables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Baxter International
Hospira
Becton Dickinson
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Fresenius Kabi AG
Smiths Medical
ICU Medical
Zyno Medical
Nipro Corporation
Vygon U.S.A
Health Line International Corporation
Bicakcilar
Bionic Medizintechnik
Rontis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Infusion Consumables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Infusion Consumables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Infusion Consumables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Infusion Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Infusion Consumables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Infusion Consumables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Infusion Consumables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Infusion Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Infusion Consumables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Infusion Consumables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Infusion Consumables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infusion Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Infusion Consumables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infusion Consumables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Infusion Consumables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infusion Consumables Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Consumables (Vacuum Infusion) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022 Global Infusion Dedicated Accessories & Consumables Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global Infusion Accessories & Consumables Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Infusion Consumables Market Insights and Forecast to 2028