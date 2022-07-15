Bone Meal Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bone meal refers to a powdery fertilizer made from animal bones.The main components of animal bone are tricalcium phosphate, bone glue and fat.Generally, bone meal can be divided into boiled bone meal, rough bone meal (raw bone meal) and steamed bone meal (degummed and degreased bone meal) according to the production method.Bone meal is generally white powder, insoluble in water, and the phosphorus contained in it is difficult to be used by plants, but it can be used quickly in acidic soil, and can be mixed into compost or manure to be used as base fertilizer. It can also be used as animal feed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bone Meal in global, including the following market information:
Global Bone Meal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7205048/global-bone-meal-2022-2028-40
Global Bone Meal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Bone Meal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bone Meal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Boiled Bone Meal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bone Meal include Sanimax, Ridley Corporation, Bovyer Valley, FASA Group, Puretop Feed, Bar-Magen Ltd, The Midfield Group, The Espoma Company and Labudde Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bone Meal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bone Meal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bone Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Boiled Bone Meal
Rough Bone Meal
Steamed Bone Meal
Global Bone Meal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bone Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Animal Feed and Nutrition
Fertilisers
Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplement
Others
Global Bone Meal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bone Meal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bone Meal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bone Meal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bone Meal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Bone Meal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sanimax
Ridley Corporation
Bovyer Valley
FASA Group
Puretop Feed
Bar-Magen Ltd
The Midfield Group
The Espoma Company
Labudde Group
Indian Bone Meal Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bone Meal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bone Meal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bone Meal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bone Meal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bone Meal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bone Meal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bone Meal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bone Meal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bone Meal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bone Meal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bone Meal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bone Meal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bone Meal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone Meal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bone Meal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone Meal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bone Meal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Boiled Bone Meal
4.1.3 Rough Bone Meal
4.1.4 Steamed Bone Meal
4.2 By Type – Global Bone Mea
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Meat And Bone Meal (MBM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Bone Meal Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Bone Meal Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition