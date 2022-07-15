Insect Protein Powder Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insects and larvae are dried, ground into a powder and stripped of fat, resulting in a natural organic animal feed containing up to 55% protein, also known as dried protein powder.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insect Protein Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Insect Protein Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7205049/global-insect-protein-powder-2022-2028-627

Global Insect Protein Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Insect Protein Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insect Protein Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insect Protein Powder include Entomo Farms, Exoprotein, Nutribug, Protix, Coast Protein, Aketta, C-fu Foods, Thailand Unique and Kreca Ento-Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insect Protein Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insect Protein Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Insect Protein Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ants

Crickets

Silkworms

Cicadas

Mealworms

Grasshoppers

Others

Global Insect Protein Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Insect Protein Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Human Consumption

Animal Nutrition

Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical

Global Insect Protein Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Insect Protein Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insect Protein Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insect Protein Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insect Protein Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Insect Protein Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Entomo Farms

Exoprotein

Nutribug

Protix

Coast Protein

Aketta

C-fu Foods

Thailand Unique

Kreca Ento-Food

JR Unique Foods

Nordic Insect Economy

Enviro Flight

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-insect-protein-powder-2022-2028-627-7205049

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insect Protein Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insect Protein Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insect Protein Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insect Protein Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insect Protein Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insect Protein Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insect Protein Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insect Protein Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insect Protein Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Insect Protein Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Insect Protein Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insect Protein Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Insect Protein Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect Protein Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insect Protein Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect Protein Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-insect-protein-powder-2022-2028-627-7205049

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Insect Protein Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Insect-based Protein Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Insect Protein Powder Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Insect Protein Powder Market Research Report 2021