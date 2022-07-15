Earthworm Powder Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Earthworm Powder is a health food that is made from North American originating red earthworms, which after their body skin and dirt from their digestive organs have been removed, are dried and pulverized in a patented manufacturing process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Earthworm Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Earthworm Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Earthworm Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Earthworm Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Earthworm Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
30% Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Earthworm Powder include Kiryu, Taj Agro International, Allearthworms Bio-Tech, Anphu Earthworm, XABC Biotech, Peilin Biological and Viet Delta Industrial Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Earthworm Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Earthworm Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Earthworm Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
30% Protein
60% Protein
Others
Global Earthworm Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Earthworm Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Field
Health Care Products
Others
Global Earthworm Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Earthworm Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Earthworm Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Earthworm Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Earthworm Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Earthworm Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kiryu
Taj Agro International
Allearthworms Bio-Tech
Anphu Earthworm
XABC Biotech
Peilin Biological
Viet Delta Industrial Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Earthworm Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Earthworm Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Earthworm Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Earthworm Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Earthworm Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Earthworm Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Earthworm Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Earthworm Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Earthworm Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Earthworm Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Earthworm Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Earthworm Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Earthworm Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Earthworm Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Earthworm Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Earthworm Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Earthworm Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
