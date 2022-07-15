Earthworm Powder Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Earthworm Powder is a health food that is made from North American originating red earthworms, which after their body skin and dirt from their digestive organs have been removed, are dried and pulverized in a patented manufacturing process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Earthworm Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Earthworm Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Earthworm Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Earthworm Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Earthworm Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

30% Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Earthworm Powder include Kiryu, Taj Agro International, Allearthworms Bio-Tech, Anphu Earthworm, XABC Biotech, Peilin Biological and Viet Delta Industrial Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Earthworm Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Earthworm Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Earthworm Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

30% Protein

60% Protein

Others

Global Earthworm Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Earthworm Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Field

Health Care Products

Others

Global Earthworm Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Earthworm Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Earthworm Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Earthworm Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Earthworm Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Earthworm Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kiryu

Taj Agro International

Allearthworms Bio-Tech

Anphu Earthworm

XABC Biotech

Peilin Biological

Viet Delta Industrial Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Earthworm Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Earthworm Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Earthworm Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Earthworm Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Earthworm Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Earthworm Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Earthworm Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Earthworm Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Earthworm Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Earthworm Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Earthworm Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Earthworm Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Earthworm Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Earthworm Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Earthworm Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Earthworm Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Earthworm Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

