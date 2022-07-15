Chicken Extract Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Is made of high quality fresh chicken chicken extract as raw material, after the traditional cooking technology and directed enzyme solution of industry leading technology, the chicken protein reduction for small molecule polypeptide, amino acids, carbon compounds, plus special warm smell of maillard reaction, further enhance the chicken aroma, finally after purification, blending, enrichment, microcapsule technology processing, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chicken Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Chicken Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chicken Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Chicken Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chicken Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chicken Extract include Campbell Soup Company, McCormick, Unilever, Nestle, Heinz, Bernard Food Industries, Proliant Biologicals, Carnad and Eliteflavor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chicken Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chicken Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chicken Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Soup
Oil
Others
Global Chicken Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chicken Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Catering Service Industry
Food Processing
Others
Global Chicken Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chicken Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chicken Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chicken Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chicken Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Chicken Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Campbell Soup Company
McCormick
Unilever
Nestle
Heinz
Bernard Food Industries
Proliant Biologicals
Carnad
Eliteflavor
Xi’an Qiancao Biotechnology
POLOLIFE
Tiantiao Biotechnology
Huahai Biological
