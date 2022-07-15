Beef Extract Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Beef extract is prepared by spraying and drying beef extract instead of traditional beef extract.Beef dipping powder is a mixture of peptides, amino acids, nucleic acid fragments, organic acids, carbohydrates, minerals and some vitamins.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Beef Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Beef Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Beef Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Beef Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Beef Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Beef Extract Agar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Beef Extract include McCormick, Unilever, Nestle, Heinz, Bernard Food Industries, Proliant Biologicals, Himedia, Costantino and Carnad, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Beef Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Beef Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beef Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Beef Extract Agar
Beef Extract Powder
Others
Global Beef Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beef Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Catering Service Industry
Food Processing
Others
Global Beef Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beef Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Beef Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Beef Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Beef Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Beef Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
McCormick
Unilever
Nestle
Heinz
Bernard Food Industries
Proliant Biologicals
Himedia
Costantino
Carnad
Eliteflavor
Tiantiao Biotechnology
Huahai Biological
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Beef Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Beef Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Beef Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Beef Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Beef Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Beef Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Beef Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Beef Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Beef Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Beef Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Beef Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beef Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Beef Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beef Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beef Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beef Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Beef Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Beef Extract Agar
4.1.3 Beef Extract Powder
4.
