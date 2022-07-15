Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The sewn open mouth bags are primarily used in various packaging applications such as seed, fertilizers, groceries etc. Sewn open mouth bags are made from woven paper and plastic materials to carry food products and raw materials. Sewn open mouth are economical, easy to manufacture, convenient to use and easy to handle thus influencing manufacturers to opt for sewn open mouth bags over other formats of packaging solutions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sewn Open Mouth Bags in global, including the following market information:

Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sewn Open Mouth Bags companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sewn Open Mouth Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Bag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sewn Open Mouth Bags include Mondi, Coderre, Midco, Novey Bag, Coveris, Hamer-Fischbein, Gelpac, United Bag and Bag Supply, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sewn Open Mouth Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Bag

Multi-layer Bag

Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Transport

Others

Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sewn Open Mouth Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sewn Open Mouth Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sewn Open Mouth Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sewn Open Mouth Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondi

Coderre

Midco

Novey Bag

Coveris

Hamer-Fischbein

Gelpac

United Bag

Bag Supply

Capro Industries

Manyan

Justus Bag

Trombini

Material Motion

Global-Pak

Rosenflex

Colonial Bag Company

Hannusacks

Langston

Sun Coast

Kansas City Bag

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sewn Open Mouth Bags Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sewn Open Mouth Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sewn Open Mouth Bags Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sewn Open Mouth Bags Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sewn Open Mouth Bags Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sewn Open Mouth Bags Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

