Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The sewn open mouth bags are primarily used in various packaging applications such as seed, fertilizers, groceries etc. Sewn open mouth bags are made from woven paper and plastic materials to carry food products and raw materials. Sewn open mouth are economical, easy to manufacture, convenient to use and easy to handle thus influencing manufacturers to opt for sewn open mouth bags over other formats of packaging solutions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sewn Open Mouth Bags in global, including the following market information:
Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sewn Open Mouth Bags companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sewn Open Mouth Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Bag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sewn Open Mouth Bags include Mondi, Coderre, Midco, Novey Bag, Coveris, Hamer-Fischbein, Gelpac, United Bag and Bag Supply, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sewn Open Mouth Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Bag
Multi-layer Bag
Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Transport
Others
Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sewn Open Mouth Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sewn Open Mouth Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sewn Open Mouth Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sewn Open Mouth Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mondi
Coderre
Midco
Novey Bag
Coveris
Hamer-Fischbein
Gelpac
United Bag
Bag Supply
Capro Industries
Manyan
Justus Bag
Trombini
Material Motion
Global-Pak
Rosenflex
Colonial Bag Company
Hannusacks
Langston
Sun Coast
Kansas City Bag
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sewn Open Mouth Bags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sewn Open Mouth Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sewn Open Mouth Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sewn Open Mouth Bags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sewn Open Mouth Bags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sewn Open Mouth Bags Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sewn Open Mouth Bags Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
