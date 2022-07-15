Barrier Coatings Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The barrier coating ideally protects the base material by providing an impermeable barrier for moisture and corrosive substances.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Barrier Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Barrier Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Barrier Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Barrier Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Barrier Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Barrier Coatings include Praxair Surface Technologies, Oerlikon Group, Bodycote, Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Precision Coatings, A&A Coatings, ASB Industries, Barrier Group and Imerys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Barrier Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Barrier Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Barrier Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PE Coating
Biodegradable Coating
Dispersion Barrier
PET Coating
PP Coating
Metallized Coating
Others
Global Barrier Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Barrier Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Packing
Automotive
Military
Power
Others
Global Barrier Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Barrier Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Barrier Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Barrier Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Barrier Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Barrier Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Praxair Surface Technologies
Oerlikon Group
Bodycote
Cincinnati Thermal Spray
Precision Coatings
A&A Coatings
ASB Industries
Barrier Group
Imerys
Solenis
Paramelt
Tr?bEmulsionsChemie AG
Mondi Group
Hydromer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Barrier Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Barrier Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Barrier Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Barrier Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Barrier Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Barrier Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Barrier Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Barrier Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Barrier Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Barrier Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Barrier Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barrier Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Barrier Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barrier Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Barrier Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barrier Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Barrier Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
