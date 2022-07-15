Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A “coating” is a thin covering applied to the surface of a substrate for functional purposes such as gas resistance, adhesion, wettability or corrosion resistance.Common coatings can be used as barriers to oxygen, water/water vapor or CO2 to prevent the penetration or loss of specific gases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages in global, including the following market information:

Global Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages companies in 2021 (%)

The global Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Moisture Barrier Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages include Mondi Group, Imerys, Solenis, Paramelt, Tr?bEmulsionsChemie AG and Hydromer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Moisture Barrier Coating

Grease Isolating Paint

Waterproof Coating

Mineral Oil Barrier Coating

Global Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Beverages

Global Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Barrier Coatings for Food and Beverages sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondi Group

Imerys

Solenis

Paramelt

Tr?bEmulsionsChemie AG

Hydromer

