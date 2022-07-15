Spice Jar Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spice Jars are used to store spices with limited shelf lives and keep them safe from the external environment.?Spices can stale rapidly, and need proper containers for storage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spice Jar in global, including the following market information:

Global Spice Jar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spice Jar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Spice Jar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spice Jar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spice Jar include Alcan Packaging, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Caraustar Industries Incorporated, Constar International Incorporated, Duy Tan Plastics Manufacturing Corporation, Evergreen Packaging LLC, Midland Manufacturing Company, Multi Packaging Solutions and Plastipak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spice Jar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spice Jar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spice Jar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Wood

Global Spice Jar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spice Jar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Spice Suppliers or Manufacturers

Consumer or Household

Global Spice Jar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spice Jar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spice Jar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spice Jar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spice Jar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Spice Jar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcan Packaging

Anchor Glass Container Corporation

Caraustar Industries Incorporated

Constar International Incorporated

Duy Tan Plastics Manufacturing Corporation

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Midland Manufacturing Company

Multi Packaging Solutions

Plastipak

Sonoco Products Company

Greif

KING YUAN FU

KaiZhen Metal

