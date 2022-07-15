Industrial Grade Zirconium Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial grade zirconium is mainly used in the production of chemical acid-alkali resistant equipment, military, electronic industry, pipeline valve materials, special high strength and high temperature alloy materials, electrical vacuum and lighting bulb industry getter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Zirconium in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Industrial Grade Zirconium companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Zirconium include Orano, Westinghouse, ATI, Chepetsky Mechanical Plant, Nuclear Fuel Complex, SNWZH, CNNC Jinghuan, Guangdong Orient Zirconic and Aohan China Titanium Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Grade Zirconium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sponge Zirconium
Others
Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Military Industry
Electronics Industry
Others
Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Grade Zirconium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Grade Zirconium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Grade Zirconium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Industrial Grade Zirconium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Orano
Westinghouse
ATI
Chepetsky Mechanical Plant
Nuclear Fuel Complex
SNWZH
CNNC Jinghuan
Guangdong Orient Zirconic
Aohan China Titanium Industry
Baoti Huashen
CITIC Jinzhou Metal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Grade Zirconium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Grade Zirconium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Grade Zirconium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Zirconium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Zirconium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Zirconium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Grade Zirconium Companies
