Welding Flux Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Welding Flux: a chemical substance which can help and promote the welding process in the welding process, and at the same time protect and prevent oxidation reaction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Flux in global, including the following market information:

Global Welding Flux Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Welding Flux Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Welding Flux companies in 2021 (%)

The global Welding Flux market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Welding Flux include Umicore, Kobelco, Special Metals, Dengfeng, Lincoln Electric, Voestalpine, Sweco, Indium Corporation and NIHON SUPERIOR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Welding Flux manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Welding Flux Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Inorganic

Resin

Global Welding Flux Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Instrument and Meter

Household Appliances

Electronic Products

Others

Global Welding Flux Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Flux Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Welding Flux revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Welding Flux revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Welding Flux sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Welding Flux sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Umicore

Kobelco

Special Metals

Dengfeng

Lincoln Electric

Voestalpine

Sweco

Indium Corporation

NIHON SUPERIOR

Weitexinda Technology

Gaofeng Technology

Yatong Welding Materials

Solder Coat

