Adhesives Films Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesives Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adhesives Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five Adhesives Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesives Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pressure Sensitive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesives Films include DowDuPont, Henkel, 3M, BASF, Bayer, Gurit, Adhesive Films, Bostik and Gluetex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesives Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesives Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressure Sensitive

Hot-melt

Light-cured

Others

Global Adhesives Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

Global Adhesives Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesives Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesives Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesives Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Adhesives Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

Henkel

3M

BASF

Bayer

Gurit

Adhesive Films

Bostik

Gluetex

HMT Manufacturing

Tekra

Eastman Chemical

Sekisui Chemicals

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Huakai Plastic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesives Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesives Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesives Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesives Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adhesives Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adhesives Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesives Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesives Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesives Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adhesives Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adhesives Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesives Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesives Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Adhesives Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pressure Sens

