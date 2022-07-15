Adhesives Films Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesives Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesives Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)
Global top five Adhesives Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesives Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pressure Sensitive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesives Films include DowDuPont, Henkel, 3M, BASF, Bayer, Gurit, Adhesive Films, Bostik and Gluetex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesives Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesives Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pressure Sensitive
Hot-melt
Light-cured
Others
Global Adhesives Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer
Others
Global Adhesives Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesives Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesives Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesives Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
Key companies Adhesives Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
Henkel
3M
BASF
Bayer
Gurit
Adhesive Films
Bostik
Gluetex
HMT Manufacturing
Tekra
Eastman Chemical
Sekisui Chemicals
Kingboard Chemical Holdings
Huakai Plastic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesives Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesives Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesives Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesives Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesives Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesives Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesives Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesives Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesives Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesives Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesives Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesives Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesives Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Adhesives Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pressure Sens
