Zinc Scrap Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc Scrap in global, including the following market information:
Global Zinc Scrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zinc Scrap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Zinc Scrap companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zinc Scrap market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Dip Galvanizing Industry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zinc Scrap include Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, European Metal Recycling, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Hanwa, Commercial Metals, Chiho Environmental Group, Nucor and Cohen and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zinc Scrap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zinc Scrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zinc Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hot Dip Galvanizing Industry
Chemical and Chemical Production
Zinc Processing Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other Industries
Global Zinc Scrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zinc Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Galvanizing
Alloys and Casting
Brass and Bronze
Other
Global Zinc Scrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zinc Scrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zinc Scrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zinc Scrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zinc Scrap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Zinc Scrap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sims Metal Management
OmniSource
European Metal Recycling
Schnitzer Steel Industries
Hanwa
Commercial Metals
Chiho Environmental Group
Nucor
Cohen
DOWA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zinc Scrap Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zinc Scrap Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zinc Scrap Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zinc Scrap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zinc Scrap Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zinc Scrap Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zinc Scrap Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zinc Scrap Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zinc Scrap Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zinc Scrap Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zinc Scrap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Scrap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Scrap Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Scrap Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Scrap Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Scrap Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zinc Scrap Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hot Dip Galvanizing Industry
4.1.3 Chemical and Chemical Production
