Hafnium Metals Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hafnium Metals in global, including the following market information:

Global Hafnium Metals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hafnium Metals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hafnium Metals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hafnium Metals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hafnium Metals include Orano, ATI, ACI Alloys, Yunch Titanium, LTS, AEM, American Elements, Baoji ChuangXin Metal Materials Co. Ltd (CXMET) and China Nulear JingHuan Zirconium Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hafnium Metals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hafnium Metals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hafnium Metals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foil

Lump

Powder

Rod

Sputtering Target

Wire

Global Hafnium Metals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hafnium Metals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

High-temperature Turbines

Aerospace

Plasma Cutting Inserts

Plastics Manufacturing

Nuclear Power Generation

Microelectronics and Communications

Others

Global Hafnium Metals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hafnium Metals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hafnium Metals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hafnium Metals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hafnium Metals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hafnium Metals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Orano

ATI

ACI Alloys

Yunch Titanium

LTS

AEM

American Elements

Baoji ChuangXin Metal Materials Co. Ltd (CXMET)

China Nulear JingHuan Zirconium Industry

Phelly Materials

Fine Metals Corporation

Stanford Advanced Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hafnium Metals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hafnium Metals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hafnium Metals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hafnium Metals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hafnium Metals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hafnium Metals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hafnium Metals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hafnium Metals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hafnium Metals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hafnium Metals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hafnium Metals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hafnium Metals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hafnium Metals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hafnium Metals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hafnium Metals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hafnium Metals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hafnium Metals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Foil

4.1.3 Lump

