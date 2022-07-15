Curcuminoid Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Curcuminoid in global, including the following market information:
Global Curcuminoid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Curcuminoid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Curcuminoid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Curcuminoid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?98.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Curcuminoid include Synthite Ind, Sabinsa, Indena, Biomax, K.Patel Phyto, Arjuna, Naturite, Konark and Hindustan Mint & Agro Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Curcuminoid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Curcuminoid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Curcuminoid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
?98.0%
?98.0%
Global Curcuminoid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Curcuminoid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Food
Other
Global Curcuminoid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Curcuminoid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Curcuminoid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Curcuminoid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Curcuminoid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Curcuminoid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Synthite Ind
Sabinsa
Indena
Biomax
K.Patel Phyto
Arjuna
Naturite
Konark
Hindustan Mint & Agro Products
Helmigs
Star Hi Herbs
Guangye Natural
ChemFaces
AOBIOUS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Curcuminoid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Curcuminoid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Curcuminoid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Curcuminoid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Curcuminoid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Curcuminoid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Curcuminoid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Curcuminoid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Curcuminoid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Curcuminoid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Curcuminoid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Curcuminoid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Curcuminoid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Curcuminoid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Curcuminoid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Curcuminoid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Curcuminoid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 ?98.0%
4.1.3 ?98.0%
4.2 By Type – Global Curcuminoid Revenue & Fore
