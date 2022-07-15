Curcuminoid Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Curcuminoid in global, including the following market information:

Global Curcuminoid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Curcuminoid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Curcuminoid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Curcuminoid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

?98.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Curcuminoid include Synthite Ind, Sabinsa, Indena, Biomax, K.Patel Phyto, Arjuna, Naturite, Konark and Hindustan Mint & Agro Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Curcuminoid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Curcuminoid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Curcuminoid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

?98.0%

?98.0%

Global Curcuminoid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Curcuminoid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Food

Other

Global Curcuminoid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Curcuminoid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Curcuminoid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Curcuminoid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Curcuminoid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Curcuminoid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Synthite Ind

Sabinsa

Indena

Biomax

K.Patel Phyto

Arjuna

Naturite

Konark

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products

Helmigs

Star Hi Herbs

Guangye Natural

ChemFaces

AOBIOUS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Curcuminoid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Curcuminoid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Curcuminoid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Curcuminoid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Curcuminoid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Curcuminoid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Curcuminoid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Curcuminoid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Curcuminoid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Curcuminoid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Curcuminoid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Curcuminoid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Curcuminoid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Curcuminoid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Curcuminoid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Curcuminoid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Curcuminoid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 ?98.0%

4.1.3 ?98.0%

4.2 By Type – Global Curcuminoid Revenue & Fore

