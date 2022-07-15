Hafnium Carbide Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hafnium Carbide in global, including the following market information:

Global Hafnium Carbide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hafnium Carbide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hafnium Carbide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hafnium Carbide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hafnium Carbide include AEM, Hunan HuaWei Aerospace Special Materials, Nanjing Youtian Metal Technology and American Elements, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hafnium Carbide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hafnium Carbide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hafnium Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Sputtering Target

Granules

Other Solid Forms

Global Hafnium Carbide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hafnium Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace Industry

Ceramic Industry

Other

Global Hafnium Carbide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hafnium Carbide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hafnium Carbide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hafnium Carbide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hafnium Carbide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hafnium Carbide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AEM

Hunan HuaWei Aerospace Special Materials

Nanjing Youtian Metal Technology

American Elements

