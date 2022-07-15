PVB Laminated Glass Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVB Laminated Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five PVB Laminated Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVB Laminated Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Security Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVB Laminated Glass include Xinyi Glass, Vitro Architectural Glass, Olimpia Auto Glass, AGC Glass, Guardian Industries Corp, Saint-Gobain, Shatterprufe, Fuyao Glass and Nippon Sheet Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVB Laminated Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVB Laminated Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Security

Heat Preservation

Sound Insulation

Uv Isolation

Other

Global PVB Laminated Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Home and Office

Automotive

Others

Global PVB Laminated Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVB Laminated Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVB Laminated Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVB Laminated Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies PVB Laminated Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xinyi Glass

Vitro Architectural Glass

Olimpia Auto Glass

AGC Glass

Guardian Industries Corp

Saint-Gobain

Shatterprufe

Fuyao Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass

Central Glass

CSG Holding

Taiwan Glass

Schott

KCC Corporation

Benxi Yujing Glass

Kibing Group

AIS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVB Laminated Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVB Laminated Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVB Laminated Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVB Laminated Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVB Laminated Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVB Laminated Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVB Laminated Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVB Laminated Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVB Laminated Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVB Laminated Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVB Laminated Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVB Laminated Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVB Laminated Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVB Laminated Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PVB Laminated

