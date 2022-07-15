Minor Metals Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Minor metals is a widely used term in the metal industry that generally refers to metals which are a by-product of smelting a base metal.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Minor Metals in global, including the following market information:
Global Minor Metals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Minor Metals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Minor Metals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Minor Metals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Metals (e.g. Gallium and Germanium) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Minor Metals include ATI, Metimexco, Fortis Metals, China Minmetals Rare Earth, Neo Performance Materials, Alkane Resource, Freiberger Compound Materials, Umicore and Yunnan Chihong Zn & Ge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Minor Metals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Minor Metals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Minor Metals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electronic Metals (e.g. Gallium and Germanium)
Power Metals (e.g. Molybdenum and Zirconium)
Structural Metals (e.g. Chromium and Vanadium)
Performance Metals (e.g. Titanium and Rhenium)
Others
Global Minor Metals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Minor Metals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Semiconductor
Automotive
Glass
Battery
Solar
Others
Global Minor Metals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Minor Metals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Minor Metals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Minor Metals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Minor Metals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Minor Metals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ATI
Metimexco
Fortis Metals
China Minmetals Rare Earth
Neo Performance Materials
Alkane Resource
Freiberger Compound Materials
Umicore
Yunnan Chihong Zn & Ge
Molymet
Plansee
Delachaux Group
POLEMA
EVRAZ KGOK
Pangang Group
China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining
VSMPO-AVISMA
KGHM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Minor Metals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Minor Metals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Minor Metals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Minor Metals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Minor Metals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Minor Metals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Minor Metals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Minor Metals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Minor Metals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Minor Metals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Minor Metals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Minor Metals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Minor Metals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Minor Metals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Minor Metals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Minor Metals Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Minor Metals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Electronic Metals (e.g. Gallium and Germanium)
4.1.3 Po
