Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene-acrylic Copolymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Styrene-acrylic Copolymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Modified Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene-acrylic Copolymer include DOW, Celanese, Acquos, Pexi Chem, H.B. Fuller, Lubrizol, Wacker, Xyntra and Hanwha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene-acrylic Copolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone Modified

Organic Fluorine Modified

Epoxy Modified

Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper and Packaging

Building and Construction

Paints and Coatings

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene-acrylic Copolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene-acrylic Copolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene-acrylic Copolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Styrene-acrylic Copolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOW

Celanese

Acquos

Pexi Chem

H.B. Fuller

Lubrizol

Wacker

Xyntra

Hanwha

INDULO

INEOS Styrolution

Arkema

DSM

Chemrez Technologies

DIC Corporation

Linyi Kaiao Chemical

Mallard Creek Polymer

Anhui Sinograce Chemical

Shanghai BaoLiJia Chemical

Jiangsu Sunrise Chemical

Hebei Xingguang Technology

Guangdong Yinyang Resin

Beijing Donglian Chem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene-acrylic Copolyme

