Lignans Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lignans in global, including the following market information:

Global Lignans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lignans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Lignans companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lignans market was valued at 490.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 627.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oilseeds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lignans include Biogin, TSKG Products, Prairie Tide Diversified, Zebrago Herb, Hangzhou Excelente, Hunan NutraMax, Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology, Skuny Bioscience and Plamed and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lignans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lignans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lignans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oilseeds

Cereals

Others

Global Lignans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lignans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Lignans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lignans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lignans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lignans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lignans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Lignans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biogin

TSKG Products

Prairie Tide Diversified

Zebrago Herb

Hangzhou Excelente

Hunan NutraMax

Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology

Skuny Bioscience

Plamed

Neimenggu Wonderful

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lignans Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lignans Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lignans Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lignans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lignans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lignans Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lignans Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lignans Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lignans Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lignans Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lignans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lignans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lignans Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lignans Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lignans Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lignans Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Lignans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Oilseeds

4.1.3 Cereals

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Lignans Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Lignans R

