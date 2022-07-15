Flax Lignans Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flax Lignans, also known as open loop isoglucoside, is a plant estrogen very similar to human estrogen. It is known as an anticancer substance and is found in all kinds of fruits, vegetables, beans and cereals, but not in high amounts.Linseed is mainly found in linseed, and its content depends on the flax variety, climate and ecological conditions. Generally, it accounts for 0.9% ~ 1.5% of the seed weight, which is 100 ~ 800 times higher than other 66 foods known to contain lignans. Therefore, linseed is also known as the “king of lignans”.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flax Lignans in global, including the following market information:
Global Flax Lignans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flax Lignans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Flax Lignans companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flax Lignans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flax Lignans include Biogin, TSKG Products, Prairie Tide Diversified, Zebrago Herb, Hangzhou Excelente, Hunan NutraMax, Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology, Skuny Bioscience and Plamed and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flax Lignans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flax Lignans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flax Lignans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Cosmetics Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Global Flax Lignans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flax Lignans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Cosmetics
Animal Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Flax Lignans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flax Lignans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flax Lignans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flax Lignans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flax Lignans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Flax Lignans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biogin
TSKG Products
Prairie Tide Diversified
Zebrago Herb
Hangzhou Excelente
Hunan NutraMax
Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology
Skuny Bioscience
Plamed
Neimenggu Wonderful
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flax Lignans Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flax Lignans Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flax Lignans Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flax Lignans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flax Lignans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flax Lignans Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flax Lignans Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flax Lignans Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flax Lignans Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flax Lignans Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flax Lignans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flax Lignans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flax Lignans Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flax Lignans Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flax Lignans Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flax Lignans Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flax Lignans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Food Grade
4.1.3 Cosmetics Grade
4.1.4 Pharmac
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Flax Lignans Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Flax Lignans Sales Market Report 2021
Global Flax Lignans Market Research Report 2021
Global Flax Lignans Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition