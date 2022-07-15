Tallol Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tallol in global, including the following market information:
Global Tallol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tallol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Tallol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tallol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Softwood Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tallol include Kraton Corporation, Ingevity Corporation, Metsa, Georgia-Pacific, Eastman, Citec Group Oy Ab, Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik, Resitol Chemical Industry and Pitzavod, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tallol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tallol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tallol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Softwood Type
Mixed Type
Hardwood Type
Global Tallol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tallol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tall Oil Fatty Acid
Distilled Tall Oil
Tall Oil Rosin
Tall Oil Pitch
Others
Global Tallol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tallol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tallol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tallol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tallol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Tallol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kraton Corporation
Ingevity Corporation
Metsa
Georgia-Pacific
Eastman
Citec Group Oy Ab
Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik
Resitol Chemical Industry
Pitzavod
Sckkbur
Stora Enso
Smurfit Kappa
Mercer International
Forchem
UPM Biofuels
Formule Verte
SunPine AB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tallol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tallol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tallol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tallol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tallol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tallol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tallol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tallol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tallol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tallol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tallol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tallol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tallol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tallol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tallol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tallol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tallol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Softwood Type
4.1.3 Mixed Type
4.1.4 Hardwood Type
4.2 By Type – Global Tallol Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Tallol Reven
