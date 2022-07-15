Flax Seeds Extract Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flax Seeds Extract is also known as Flax Lignans. Lignans is a kind of physiological active substance in seed coat of flax.Its structure is very similar to that of human estrogen.It has the function of preventing cancer, anti-cancer, anti-tumor, anti-cardiovascular disease and so on.It can prevent and delay the development of diabetes by antioxidant, improving lipid metabolism, improving insulin sensitivity and other ways.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flax Seeds Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Flax Seeds Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flax Seeds Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Flax Seeds Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flax Seeds Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flax Seeds Extract include Biogin, TSKG Products, Prairie Tide Diversified, Zebrago Herb, Hangzhou Excelente, Hunan NutraMax, Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology, Skuny Bioscience and Plamed and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flax Seeds Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flax Seeds Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flax Seeds Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Cosmetics Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Global Flax Seeds Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flax Seeds Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Cosmetics
Animal Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Flax Seeds Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flax Seeds Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flax Seeds Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flax Seeds Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flax Seeds Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Flax Seeds Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biogin
TSKG Products
Prairie Tide Diversified
Zebrago Herb
Hangzhou Excelente
Hunan NutraMax
Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology
Skuny Bioscience
Plamed
Neimenggu Wonderful
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flax Seeds Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flax Seeds Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flax Seeds Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flax Seeds Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flax Seeds Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flax Seeds Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flax Seeds Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flax Seeds Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flax Seeds Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flax Seeds Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flax Seeds Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flax Seeds Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flax Seeds Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flax Seeds Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flax Seeds Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flax Seeds Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flax Seeds Extract Market Siz
