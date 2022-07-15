Wafer Dicing Tape Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wafer Dicing Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Rolls)

Global top five Wafer Dicing Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wafer Dicing Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double Coated Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wafer Dicing Tape include Nitto, Lintec Corporation, AI Technology, Semiconductor Equipment, Sumitomo Bakelite, Minitron, NPMT, Denka and Hitachi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wafer Dicing Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)

Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double Coated Type

Single Coated Type

Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)

Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Die to Substrate

Die to Die

Film on Wire

Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)

Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wafer Dicing Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wafer Dicing Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wafer Dicing Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Rolls)

Key companies Wafer Dicing Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nitto

Lintec Corporation

AI Technology

Semiconductor Equipment

Sumitomo Bakelite

Minitron

NPMT

Denka

Hitachi Chemical

Furukawa Electric

3M Company

Mitsui Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wafer Dicing Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wafer Dicing Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wafer Dicing Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wafer Dicing Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wafer Dicing Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wafer Dicing Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wafer Dicing Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wafer Dicing Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 &

