Wafer Dicing Tape Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wafer Dicing Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Rolls)
Global top five Wafer Dicing Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wafer Dicing Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Double Coated Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wafer Dicing Tape include Nitto, Lintec Corporation, AI Technology, Semiconductor Equipment, Sumitomo Bakelite, Minitron, NPMT, Denka and Hitachi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wafer Dicing Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)
Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Double Coated Type
Single Coated Type
Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)
Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Die to Substrate
Die to Die
Film on Wire
Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)
Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wafer Dicing Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wafer Dicing Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wafer Dicing Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Rolls)
Key companies Wafer Dicing Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nitto
Lintec Corporation
AI Technology
Semiconductor Equipment
Sumitomo Bakelite
Minitron
NPMT
Denka
Hitachi Chemical
Furukawa Electric
3M Company
Mitsui Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wafer Dicing Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wafer Dicing Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wafer Dicing Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wafer Dicing Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wafer Dicing Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wafer Dicing Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wafer Dicing Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wafer Dicing Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wafer Dicing Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wafer Dicing Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 &
